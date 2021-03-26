Fitchburg Groomer to be on Pooch Perfect

FITCHBURG (WKOW) - She's been grooming dogs for nearly 20 years but Deb Compton never thought she'd be on a competition show.

Deb Compton began grooming dogs nearly 20 years ago; her journey started in Florida and eventually found herself in southern Wisconsin. Fitchburg to be exact, grooming out of Pet Supplies Plus of off Highway 151.

"My favorite part about grooming is the relationships that I form with the dogs. The humans?" Compton joked, "If the dogs could come in with a little instructions and a little credit card on their collar it'd be perfect."

Deb Compton says she's not a people person, she's more of an animal person, with dogs being her favorite. The breed is a toss up between a poodle and a Bedlington Terrier, she says. Another animal that has caught Compton's attention - cockroaches.

Compton says she keeps the cockroaches as a hobby whereas grooming dogs is her career. Throughout her nearly 20 years of grooming dogs, Deb Compton says she's gone all over the world to show off her grooming techniques; she's visited Asia and was scheduled to visit Australia in 2020. That trip was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"If I were to take a lump of clay and I were to create a statue, it's almost the same thing; it's just different tools and a different medium," Compton said.

Compton calls the technique "subtractive sculpting" where the artist, usually a sculptor, removes material from what they are working on. For Compton and the other nine groomers on Pooch Perfect, the material they're removing is fur.

"I never thought I would ever make it on some show with nine other of the most amazing groomers," says Compton.

Compton, working alongside her son, is just one of ten groomers taking part in Pooch Perfect. The show will air on ABC starting March 30th with a cash prize, alongside a first place trophy, will be given to the winner.

Though money is the ultimate prize, Compton says she's already taken something away from her time while filming.

"I learned a lot; I learned how to use different types of shears. I had my eye on everyone the whole time so I picking up little things up here and there the whole time."

Deb Compton says she plans on taking the tips and tricks she learned and apply them to her next venture in life - teaching.

"I think next for me is more of a teaching role; I found that I really, really, love teaching and I think that I have a lot to teach."

Those interested in watching Pooch Perfect will be able to watch the show beginning at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30th. You can also watch the show online by clicking here.