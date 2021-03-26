Former Columbus, Wisconsin mayor pleads guilty to bank fraud

COLUMBUS, Wis. (AP) — The former mayor of Columbus has pleaded guilty to bank fraud charges in federal court. Michael Eisenga was accused of fraudulently obtaining a nearly $7 million loan for a grocery store development in Columbus. Eisenga told a federal judge Thursday that he created a fake lease between a third-party grocery chain and the LLC that owned the grocery store building and used that to obtain the loan from Alliant Credit Union. Alliant told investigators it would not have issued the loan to Eisenga without the lease and the guarantee. Eisenga faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.