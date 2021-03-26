Former Scottish leader launches new pro-independence party

LONDON (AP) — Scotland’s former first minister, Alex Salmond, is setting up a new pro-independence party that will field candidates in the country’s upcoming elections. Salmond, who was acquitted last year in a sexual assault trial, said Friday that the Alba Party — named after the Gaelic word for Scotland — will “promote new ideas about taking Scotland forward, giving primacy to economic recovery from the pandemic and the achievement of independence for our country.” Salmond and his successor, Nicola Sturgeon, have been locked in a feud over who knew what and when about the sexual assault allegations against Salmond.