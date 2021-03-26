Former staff at Duluth jail sues after guard attacked her

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former member of the medical staff at the St. Louis County Jail in Duluth, Minnesota has sued the county over an alleged 2016 incident. A correctional officer attacked the medical technician and claimed it was an impromptu training exercise. Natalina Slaughter said in a lawsuit she had recently started working at the jail when the officer, James Burhans, lunged at her and began strangling her in an isolated corridor of the jail, the Star Tribune reported. She says she feared for her life during the attack. Eventually, Burhans released her from his grip. Slaughter filed the lawsuit in federal cour this week.