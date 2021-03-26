Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 4A=
Section 4=
Championship=
Cretin-Derham Hall 58, Woodbury 55
Section 8=
Championship=
Maple Grove 65, Moorhead 56
Class 3A=
Section 2=
Championship=
Mankato West 52, Marshall 47
Section 5=
Championship=
Monticello 56, Delano 46
Class 2A=
Section 2=
Championship=
Waseca 95, Glencoe-Silver Lake 44
Section 3=
Championship=
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 57, Pipestone 49
Section 6=
Championship=
Annandale 62, Melrose 60
Section 8=
Championship=
Fergus Falls 45, Perham 35
Class 1A=
Section 2=
Championship=
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 80, St. Clair 67
Section 3=
Championship=
Central Minnesota Christian 68, Southwest Minnesota Christian 63
Section 5=
Championship=
Nevis 54, Upsala 48
Section 6=
Championship=
Hancock 77, Mahnomen/Waubun 71
Section 7=
Championship=
Deer River 60, Nashwauk-Keewatin 42
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 3A=
Section 2=
Championship=
Marshall 54, Waconia 47
Section 5=
Championship=
Becker 69, Big Lake 33
Section 8=
Championship=
Alexandria 67, Bemidji 53
Class 2A=
Section 7=
Championship=
Duluth Marshall 63, Esko 51
Class 1A=
Section 8=
Championship=
Cass Lake-Bena 65, Stephen-Argyle 55
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/