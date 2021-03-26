Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:05 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 4A=

Section 4=

Championship=

Cretin-Derham Hall 58, Woodbury 55

Section 8=

Championship=

Maple Grove 65, Moorhead 56

Class 3A=

Section 2=

Championship=

Mankato West 52, Marshall 47

Section 5=

Championship=

Monticello 56, Delano 46

Class 2A=

Section 2=

Championship=

Waseca 95, Glencoe-Silver Lake 44

Section 3=

Championship=

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 57, Pipestone 49

Section 6=

Championship=

Annandale 62, Melrose 60

Section 8=

Championship=

Fergus Falls 45, Perham 35

Class 1A=

Section 2=

Championship=

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 80, St. Clair 67

Section 3=

Championship=

Central Minnesota Christian 68, Southwest Minnesota Christian 63

Section 5=

Championship=

Nevis 54, Upsala 48

Section 6=

Championship=

Hancock 77, Mahnomen/Waubun 71

Section 7=

Championship=

Deer River 60, Nashwauk-Keewatin 42

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 3A=

Section 2=

Championship=

Marshall 54, Waconia 47

Section 5=

Championship=

Becker 69, Big Lake 33

Section 8=

Championship=

Alexandria 67, Bemidji 53

Class 2A=

Section 7=

Championship=

Duluth Marshall 63, Esko 51

Class 1A=

Section 8=

Championship=

Cass Lake-Bena 65, Stephen-Argyle 55

