Fuel tank attacked, catches fire in southern Saudi Arabia

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A fuel tank at an oil facility in Saudi Arabia caught fire after being struck by a projectile in the latest such attack amid its yearslong war targeting rebels in Yemen. That’s according to Saudi Arabian officials in a statement early Friday. The assault at Jizan in southwest Saudi Arabia near the border with Yemen came came during what Saudi defense officials described as a barrage of eight bomb-carrying drones launched by the Houthi rebels. A Houthi military spokesman confirmed Friday  that the rebels had launched a series of drone attacks on several Saudi military sites and oil facilities. Jizan long has been targeted by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Associated Press

