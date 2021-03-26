Funeral to be held for Atlanta spa shooting victim

ATLANTA (AP) — A funeral is scheduled for Friday for Yong Ae Yue, one of eight people fatally shot March 16 in attacks on massage businesses in Atlanta and nearby Cherokee County. Yue was born in South Korea and immigrated to the U.S. more than 40 years ago with her then-husband. Yue’s two sons remember her as a loving mother who enjoyed karaoke and cooking for her family. Robert Aaron Long is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the attacks. A visitation for Yue is to be held Friday at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. service in Peachtree Corners that is open to the public.