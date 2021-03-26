Grant County traffic stop turns up 15 lbs of marijuana

FENNIMORE (WKOW) -- Grant County Sheriff's Office officials arrested a man Thursday morning after a routine traffic stop allegedly found 15 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle.

According to a news release from the department, a deputy pulled the vehicle over just north of Fennimore after noticing a registration violation. The driver, DeForest native Kyle Rich, allegedly displayed signs of inebriation and the deputy detected the scent of marijuana.

Police say a K9 unit from the Lancaster Police Department searched the car and found the drugs, along with $877.62 in cash. Authorities arrested Rich, pending charges for operating while intoxicated and possession of THC with intent to distribute.