Half and half weekend

Cooler weather today…

In the wake of the latest rain producer, cooler temperatures moved in over the area. Highs were just a bit above normal in the 40s to lower 50s. Readings will trend a little warmer through the weekend into early next week.

Light rain on Saturday...

A relatively weak low pressure system will slide through the area on Saturday. Winds will shift from the southeast to the northwest during the day. Light rain should accompany the system, but amounts will be light.

Dry weather returns Saturday night...

Northwest winds will tap into drier air and we will see plenty of sunshine for Sunday. Highs will be slightly above normal.

Next week…

The next front will approach for Monday and southerly winds will increase. We would expect wind gusts above 30 mph with this system. Highs on Monday will rise into the 60s, but fall back into the 40s for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The front will likely come through pretty dry.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden