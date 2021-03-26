Health concerns block some Texans from testifying on voting

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — As Texas legislators gather in person to consider sweeping changes to who can cast a ballot and how, some voters say the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is forcing them to choose between their health and their right to be heard by their government. Amy Litzinger is one Texan who says she would be directly affected by a Senate bill requiring a doctor’s note to vote absentee for a year. She has spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy, and that will prevent her from testifying because of vulnerabilities to COVID-19. In Texas, people are not allowed to testify virtually before the state Senate.