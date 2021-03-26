Indiana nurse allegedly removed COVID-19 patient’s oxygen

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana nurse has been charged with practicing medicine without a license for allegedly removing a nursing home resident’s oxygen mask hours before he died from COVID-19 last year. Fifty-two-year-old Connie Sneed was charged Thursday with the felony in the April 2020 death of a man who was a resident at a nursing home in the Ohio River city of Clarksville. Authorities began investigating his death after learning of a social media post Sneed made where she wrote about her alleged actions, calling them “the hardest thing I’ve ever done in 28 years.” Sneed told The Indianapolis Star on Friday that she had no comment.