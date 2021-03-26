INF Andrew Romine released from minor league deal by Twins

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Infielder Andrew Romine has been released from his minor league contract by the Minnesota Twins. The 35-year-old, the brother of Chicago Cubs catcher Austin Romine, hit .185 with one RBI during spring training. Had he been added to the major league roster, he would have received a $750,000, one-year contract. Romine is a 10-year major league veteran who appeared in two games with Texas last year, going 1 for 4. He has a .235 career average with 10 homers and 81 RBIs for the Los Angeles Angels, Detroit, Seattle and the Rangers.