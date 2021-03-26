Judge rejects effort to extend sign-up for Flint water cash

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has rejected a last-minute effort to extend Monday’s deadline to register for a share of the $641 million Flint water lawsuit settlement. Judge Judith Levy says she won’t upset a 60-day deadline that was baked into a settlement. The deal involves residents who were exposed to lead-contaminated water, the city of Flint, the state of Michigan and other parties. The judge told lawyers, “Get all hands on deck and get the job done.” More than 33,000 registration forms were received as of last Monday. Residents don’t need a lawyer to sign up. They can send a form by mail or register online.