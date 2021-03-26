La Crosse Community Foundation offering pandemic relief opportunity

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Community Foundation is providing pandemic relief and recovery support to area nonprofit organizations.

The program replaces the Emergency Survival Grant program established last year for nonprofit organizations at risk of permanently closing their doors. The Pandemic Relief and Recovery Grant program aims to help organizations rebuild and recover from the economic hits of the past year.

"Fortunately we are hearing from non-profits that most are not at risk of not surviving, and they are looking forward to a healthy a successful post-pandemic future," Executive Director of the La Crosse Community Foundation Jamie Schloegel said. "And this grant program is designed to help put those plans in place."

Nearly all charitable organizations that primarily serve La Crosse County are eligible to apply. Exceptions include large public or charitable organizations such as hospitals, municipalities, school districts and universities.

The Pandemic Relief and Recovery Grant program is accepting applications for the April 15 and July 15 deadlines.



The foundation expects grant amounts will average between $5,000 and $30,000. Applications are now being accepted on the La Crosse Community Foundation's website.