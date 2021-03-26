Mayo Clinic Health System gets Johnson & Johnson vaccine

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse has received its first supply of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

This is in addition to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines the health system is already receiving and using with patients.

Health officials say all three vaccines are safe and effective in preventing severe COVID-19 illnesses.

The major benefit of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is that only one dose is required.

"Unfortunately at this time we are not able to let people choose which brand, with that being said, which ever one you are given when you come in, they are all essentially equal and are very good at preventing severe COVID-19. So you should have no concerns with recieiving any of those three vaccines," said Family Medicine Dr. Erin Morcomb with MCHS.

Health officials continue to encourage all eligible people to get their vaccination for COVID-19 as soon as they are able.

