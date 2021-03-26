Michigan GOP chair calls top Democratic women ‘witches’

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The leader of Michigan’s Republican Party referred to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and two other top Democratic elected woman as “witches” and joked about assassination when asked how to remove two GOP congressman who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump. Ron Weiser’s Thursday statements in a local Republican meeting were reported by The Detroit News. A crowd member asked how to unseat Reps. Fred Upton and Peter Meijer. Weiser said the party was focused on defeating “three witches” — a misogynist reference to Whitmer, state Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.