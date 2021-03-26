Minnesota Update: First dose vaccinations top 1.5M

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) --With 35,000 more people vaccinated in the last day, Minnesota has had more than 1.5 million people receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine according to the Minnesota Department of Health in its Friday update.

MDH said 1,510,237 people, or 27.1 percent, have received the vaccine.

Additionally, 903,188 people are finished with the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard. It translates to 16.2 percent of the state's population.

As of Tuesday, 36.2 percent of Houston County residents have received one dose. 24.6 percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series.

Winona County has had 33.7 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 16.8 percent have completed the vaccine series.

In its Friday update, DHS said there were seven new deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

A total of 6,821 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,264 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported its update that another 1,714 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Houston County recorded 12 new cases with Winona County seeing 11. Fillmore County had ten new cases. For a list of how many cases have been reported in each county click here.

A total of 512,097 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 38,992 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 28,506 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 492,672 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported 44,000 COVID-19 tests in Friday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 8,090,667. The Department reported that about 3,647,648 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 27,000 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 5,555 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.