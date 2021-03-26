Mississippi Valley Conservancy begins Spring burn season

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Experts from the Mississippi Valley Conservancy are set to begin the spring burn season as they conduct prescribed burns on conservancy-owned land in an effort to restore wildlife habitat.

The conservancy stated the managed fires, which aim to discourage invasive plants and control weeds, are scheduled to start now and continue until May 15, 2021. According to officials, exact times and dates may vary due to weather, as specific conditions are needed to conduct the burnings safely.

Authorities said land management crews plan to mainly focus their efforts on anywhere from 8 to 75 acres of land at the following locations:

Angel Bluff (near Fountain City)

Holland Sand Prairie State Natural Area (near Holmen)

New Amsterdam Grasslands (near New Amsterdam)

Tunnelville Cliffs State Natural Area (near La Farge)

Wilton Hemlocks (near Wilton)

The conservancy asks that community members avoid the burn sites when smoke is seen or reported in any of these areas.