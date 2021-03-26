Montana man pleads not guilty in US Capitol breach

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man has pleaded not guilty to charges filed for his alleged role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol in January and is asking the judge to release him from custody pending trial so he can provide for his family. Jerod Hughes of East Helena entered not guilty pleas to nine charges, including some that are felonies. Prosecutors say Hughes and his brother, Joshua Hughes, climbed through a window and were among the first 10 rioters to enter the Capitol. Prosecutors say Jerod Hughes helped kick open a door to allow other rioters inside. The judge has not ruled on his request for release.