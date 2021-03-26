More than 130 sailboats signed up for Lake Huron race

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — More than 130 sailboats have signed up for an annual race on Lake Huron in Michigan that was toned down last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Times Herald of Port Huron reports Friday that organizers of the Bayview Mackinac Race expect between 180 to 200 boats to participate in the event’s 97th consecutive running this summer. The 2019 race had 220 boats registered. Only 103 registered last year. The race will kick off July 24 on Lake Huron from Port Huron, about 72 miles kilometers northeast of Detroit. The finish line is at Mackinac Island between Michigan’s Upper and Lower peninsulas.