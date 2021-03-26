Nearly 1,000 get bottled water at Campbell donation sites

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW) - Two locations in the Town of Campbell were busy Thursday as residents picked up free bottled water.

The township issued a release on Friday on the giveaway to residents whose water supply is affected by PFAS contamination in their groundwater.

The Wisconsin DNR and Department of Health Services issued a drinking water advisory yesterday due to the contamination of private wells on French Island.

Donations of 24-packs of bottled drinking water came from Hy-Vee and Kwik Trip who combined to bring six semi-loads to the Days Inn and Olivet Lutheran Church giveaway sites.

The release said that volunteers from the Town Board, town staff, fire, police, and two French Island BSA Scout troops helped unload and distribute the water. Hy-Vee employees from as far away as the Twin Cities, Rochester, and Kasson also provided help with loading water into waiting vehicles. Bonsack Trucking lent equipment to assist with the operation.

Although the event wasn't supposed to start until 3 p.m., volunteers were already loading vehicles with water by 1:30 p.m. The final vehicle came through around 6:30 p.m. In total, water was handed out to nearly 1,000 residents.

The town did provide an email address- waterrequest@townofcampbell.org - for anyone who was unable to attend and would like a water delivery. Volunteers will coordinate the delivery.

Another drive through event is coming in the near future according to the town.