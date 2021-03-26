Omaha woman gets 60 years to life for Bellevue killing

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha woman has been sentenced to 60 years to life in prison for her role in the 2018 killing of a Bellevue man. The Omaha World-Herald reports that 30-year-old Alisia Cooke was sentenced Thursday in Sarpy Count District Court in the killing of 39-year-old Brent Quigley in his home. Cooke pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case. She is one of five people charged in the case. Prosecutors say Cooke was in on the plan to rob Quigley, and gained access to Quigley’s home by arranging to have sex with him for payment. Police say Cooke told investigators the plan was to pistol-whip and rob Quigley, but he was stabbed to death when he tried to flee.