Oregon State sues AP to stifle request in volleyball case

Oregon State University is suing The Associated Press to block disclosure of details about an investigation of abuse allegations in its volleyball program. The move comes as school leaders tout their aim of transparency after their president resigned for his oversight of sexual-misconduct cases at another school. Trustees accepted F. King Alexander’s resignation this week after details emerged about how LSU mishandled sexual-misconduct cases while he was there. Meanwhile, Oregon State is pressing ahead with a lawsuit against the AP to prevent disclosing details about an internal inquiry into the volleyball team. The AP sought the records after its own investigation found complaints from more than a dozen people close to or once part of Barnard’s volleyball program.