Pausing the rainy weather for a little sunshine

Yesterday the gray skies hugged much of Wisconsin as temperatures climbed to the low 50s. The skies will have a little bit of cloud cover but the sunshine is expected to brighten things up today!

With the sunshine, high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Remember average is 49 degrees, so the above-average trend continues. The pause in the gloomy weather will hit play again starting Friday evening.

Cloud cover returns overnight and showers will begin early Saturday morning. Rainfall will be light and sporadic throughout the day. No severe weather expected and under half an inch in accumulation. Highs will settle in the upper 40s and low 50s.

A large high-pressure system doesn’t waste time clearing the skies Saturday night. By Sunday, the sunshine returns with a big warm-up ahead. Sunday will be mild in the 50s but the heating doesn’t stop there. Once the region taps into the strong southerly winds Monday, temperatures could near 70 degrees. It will stay mild Tuesday but a weak cold front will bring back the more mild 40s and 50s to start off April.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett