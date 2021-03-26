Red Hawks score 22-unanswered points to defeat the Spartans in OT, 46-38

Galesville, Wis. (WXOW) - Spring football is in full swing, the G-E-T Red Hawks hosted the Sparta Spartans on Friday night.

The offenses were in no rush to get back into scoring after waiting over a year to return to action. The first play of scrimmage was a 74-yard touchdown from G-E-T's Luke Vance. In the first 26 seconds, there were 15 points after a kickoff was returned for a touchdown by Sparta's Corbin Hauser.

G-E-T scored the final 22 points of this one, including a game-tying touchdown from Brady Seiling with 13 seconds left.

G-E-T defeats Sparta in OT, 46-38, after converting on their possession and holding Sparta to an unsuccessful tie attempt.

Sawyer Schmidt had the game-winning touchdown.

G-E-T's Luke Vance had 208 yards, on 28 attempts, with 3 rushing TDs.