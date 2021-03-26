Serbian leader blasts EU report on corruption, rule of law

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president has lashed out at a European Parliament report which called on his country to fight corruption and organized crime and work on the rule of law if it wants to join the European Union. Using highly undiplomatic language, Aleksandar Vucic said Friday that parts of the report are a “naked lie” and the European parliamentarians are apparently “lost in time and space.” The European Parliament’s report also noted the deterioration of press freedom in the Balkan country and the increase in intimidation and hate speech against the opposition, independent intellectuals, NGOs and journalists.