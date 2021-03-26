Sign of Spring: Rudy’s Drive-In opens for the season

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Continuing an 88-year tradition, Rudy's Drive-In in La Crosse opened Friday for another season.

Given the pandemic, they're serving all customers with to-go orders. Diners can either sit in their vehicles or enjoy one of the picnic tables.

You can also call ahead for an order but make sure you talk to a person and not leave a message.

Owner Gary Rudy said he's happy with opening day. "Well, it always feels good. You close at the end of the year and you're never sure. Are people going to come back? Did they really miss you? And we opened up and the phone's been ringing off the hook and it's cold today and the picnic tables are full...so we're very, very excited and very blessed."

COVID protocols will continue until conditions change.

Rudy's is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.