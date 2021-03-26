Survey: Jump in German business optimism despite pandemic

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German businesses grew more optimistic in March, despite a growing number of coronavirus cases and a looming tightening of pandemic restrictions, according to a closely watched survey. The Ifo institute’s index of business sentiment rose to its highest rate since June 2019 as Europe’s industrial motor whirred on largely unhurt by the damage that the pandemic has done to the wider economy. The survey index climbed to 96.6 points from 92.7 points in February, the institute said Friday. The manufacturing sector saw optimism rise to levels last seen in November 2010, amid a hike in demand for industrial goods.