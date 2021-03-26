Tanzania’s ex-president Magufuli to be buried

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AP) — Thousands have gathered in Chato for the burial of former Tanzanian President John Magufuli whose denial of COVID-19 brought the country international criticism.Magufuli was one of Africa’s most prominent COVID-19 skeptics and even though his government announced that he had died of a heart failure on March 10, opposition leaders and his critics charge that he died of complications from COVID-19.Many more followed the proceeding on live TV and radio across the country of 60 million where the populist leader was revered by many for his pugnacious style of leadership.Magufuli was replaced by Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who had announced his death. Hassan became the first woman to become president in Tanzania.