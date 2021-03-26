Tech company founder gets 8 years in prison for stock fraud

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The former CEO of a northern Virginia tech startup has been sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to duping investors out of more than $18 million by lying about the company’s financial performance. Forty-one-year-old Daniel Boice was sentenced Friday in federal court. He pleaded guilty in December to fraud. Defense lawyers had sought a five-year sentence but Judge T.S. Ellis III accepted prosecutors’ recommendation of eight years. Boice raised more than $18 million from more than 250 different investors for a company called Trustify, which was supposed to connect consumers with private investigators. But he admitted using at least $3.7 million of the money on himself, including for private jet travel and to hire a personal yogi.