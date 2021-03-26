Temporary detour on Jackson Street and Highway 33 starts Monday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Jackson Street and Highway 33 are scheduled to be temporarily closed to all thru traffic due to utility work and paving.

Closures, set to begin March 29, include the area from 4th Street South to West Avenue. Additionally, drivers are unable to pass through the intersections at 5th, 6th, 8th, 10th, and 11th Street South during construction.

The closure is anticipated to last anywhere from 8-10 weeks depending on weather conditions.

During this time, community members can find detour signs with directions to an alternative route on Green Bay Street.