Tomah Health weathers pandemic woes

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Hospital Association's 2020 Healthcare Workforce Report shows that creativity is key in help medical professionals stay afloat during the pandemic.

Over the past year, some positions have not been needed at Tomah Health due to limited services being offered at the facility. Instead of getting rid of workers, staffers at Tomah Health began a crossing training program so that those employees could be deployed to other areas of high need at Tomah Health.

Brenda Reinert, the human resources director at Tomah Health, said the flexibility of the workers is the reason Tomah Health is still going strong.

"Lucky enough for us, staff stepped up to the plate. They stepped forward and said, 'What job do you need me to do? I will do it,'" said Reinert. She continued, "You need the help of your staff collectively to be really successful and carry you through this. A huge thank you to everybody who has chipped in and helped with everything along the way with this pandemic."

Reinert also credits crisis training ahead of the pandemic as a reason why they have been able to successfully navigate throughout the last year.

To see the full 2020 Wisconsin Health Care Workforce Report, head to the Wisconsin Hospital Association's website.