Trains collide in southern Egypt, killing at least 32

CAIRO (AP) — Two trains collided Friday in southern Egypt on Friday, causing three passenger cars to flip over, killing 32 people and leaving 66 injured, health authorities said. Dozens of ambulance vehicles were rushed to the scene of the crash, which took place in the southern province of Sohag, said a statement by Egypt’s heath ministry. Local media displayed videos from the scene showing flipped wagons with passengers trapped inside and surrounded by rubble. Some victims seemed unconscious, while others could be seen bleeding. Bystanders carried bodies, laying them out on the ground near the site of the accident. Egypt’s railway system has a history of badly maintained equipment and poor management.