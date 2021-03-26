UCLA, USC go from late night to NCAA prime-time spotlight

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA and Southern California are in the regional semifinals of the same men’s NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2007 and the third time overall. The Bruins and Trojans are crosstown rivals but both have built tournament runs on similar traits, including strong coaching and great defense with local players leading the way. The Pac-12 Conference is assured of at least one team in the Elite Eight with USC facing Oregon in a West Region matchup Sunday night. UCLA also plays Sunday when it meets Alabama for a spot in the East Region final.