Ukraine: 4 soldiers dead in mortar attack in country’s east

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s military says four of its soldiers have been killed in a mortar attack in the eastern region where its forces have been fighting Russian-backed separatists since 2014. The Friday attack in the hamlet of Shumi, reported by the Joint Forces Operation, was the most significant violation this year of a ceasefire under which fighting has declined. More than 13,000 people have died in the conflict. The Ukrainian statement blamed the mortar attack on Russian troops. Russia has consistently denied having a military presence in the region.