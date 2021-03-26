VW to seek damages from former executives for diesel scandal

BERLIN (AP) — Volkswagen is seeking damages from two former top executives for their role in the diesel emissions scandal that cost the German automaker billions of euros and a hefty dent to its reputation. VW said after a board meeting Friday that it wants damages from ex-chief executive Martin Winterkorn and Rupert Stadler, the former head of its Audi brand, “on account of breaches of the duty of care under stock corporation law.” In its statement, the company didn’t specify the amount of damages it would seek. VW said a law firm the supervisory board had tasked with investigating liability issues reviewed millions of documents conducted hundreds of interviews and “concluded that negligent breaches of duty had occurred” by the two executives.