Western Technical College holds Suits for Success event

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Western Technical College held its seventh annual Suits for Success event Friday afternoon to help students look professional when it comes to attire in the workforce.

The Suits for Success event was held drive-thru pick-up style on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students with Western's Business Management program matched student preferences with sizes and styles of clothing.

The clothing for the event was collected earlier this month.

Student Hallie Everts said this was her first year involved with the event.

"I believe it's important to do things like this because having business attire is very important but it's also very expensive and especially during times of COVID, it's hard for people to get out there and purchase their own stuff," said Everts.

In the clothing bags they hand out, they also include pamphlets featuring things like how to improve a resume or how to tie a tie.