Winona Senator receives Guardian of Small Business award

St. Paul. Minn. (WXOW)- The National Federation of Independent Business Minnesota (NFIB), one of the state’s major small business groups, presented Winona Senator Jeremy Miller with the Guardian of Small Business award.

The announcement marks the tenth straight year Senator Miller has received NFIB's award, as the organization continues to recognize him for encouraging job creation, economic development, and workforce training opportunities for people in southeastern Minnesota and all across the state.

According to Senator Miller, there are over 500,000 small businesses in Minnesota, all of which he believes help contribute to the state's overall economy and success.

"I’m proud to support initiatives that promote job growth, workforce development, and economic prosperity for folks in southeastern Minnesota and throughout the state," said Miller. "I am grateful for this recognition, and will continue to work toward solutions that will make it easier for businesses to thrive in Minnesota."

Each year, the non-profit organization recognizes lawmakers at both the federal and state level who have been supportive of small businesses on critical issues. According to NFIB Minnesota state director Mike Hickey, Miller's award was based on votes he took during the 2019-2020 sessions of the Minnesota Legislature.

"Senator Miller is a real friend of small business, and we are happy to announce that he has earned the NFIB Guardian of Small Business Award," said Hickey.