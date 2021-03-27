1 dead, six injured in stabbing attack at Canadian library

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian authorities say a man went on a stabbing spree around a library in British Columbia and killed one women and injured six other people. Police Sgt. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says a suspect is in custody following Saturday’s attack in North Vancouver. He says the man is in his 20s and has had interactions with police in the past. Jang says officials don’t have any information yet about a motive. One witness says he saw several victims after stopping for a bloodied woman. He sayd, “There was a man, there was an older woman, there was a younger woman, a mom — a random group of individuals in the wrong place at the wrong time.”