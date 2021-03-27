Arcadia puts up a strong performance against Menominee Indian

ARCADIA, Wis.(WXOW)- Arcadia hosted Menominee in a non-conference football matchup.

In the first half, Ryan Sokup gets the handoff from Joseph Rivera. Sokup would have a 43-yard drive to the endzone. Arcadia looking strong from the start.

Then, Cameron Boland would get the fumble pass off of Menominee and runs it down to the endzone. Arcadia pulls ahead 20-0.

Next, Lane Huebner gets the handoff and takes it into the endzone to maintain Arcadia's lead

Later, Kaden Updike finds Evan Pauly and Pauly takes it into the endzone and puts Arcadia up 40-0.

Arcadia wins 54-7.