Brighter Sunday after Saturday rain

It was a dreary March Saturday, but the weekend will end on a bright note. Showers are ongoing Saturday evening with a brief changeover to snow north of our area. Most of the precipitation will be over by midnight or shortly thereafter.

Clouds clear out soon after precipitation ends, and temperatures will drop from the 40s into the lower 30s, bottoming out near the freezing mark before sunrise Sunday.

Sunday will start mostly sunny as temperatures gradually warm into the upper 40s during the afternoon. There will be a little bit of a breeze with wind gusts up to 30 mph possible, but it won't be nearly as windy as Monday.

After seasonable temperatures Sunday, temperatures soar to near 70 Monday.

With sunshine and warm temperatures, it seems like it would be the perfect spring day, but not quite. In addition to helping promote warm temperatures, a stiff southerly wind will also gust up to or possibly exceed 40 mph Monday afternoon.

The warmth doesn't last, as a cold front sends temperatures back down into the 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday, with a slight chance for rain showers Tuesday.

Other than that, precipitation chances are minimal next week, and temperatures rise back into the upper 60s with sunshine by the beginning of Easter weekend.