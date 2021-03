La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - It was a rainy battle on Saturday afternoon as Cashton faced off against Brookwood in a Spring football matchup.

There is no state which appreciates a defensive fight on the gridiron more than Wisconsin. This game was exactly that. Cashton's shutout was broken up in the 4th quarter by a Kaden Brandau touchdown. The defense responded by forcing a missed two-point conversion.

Cashton defeats Brookwood, 7-6.