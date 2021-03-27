Family of man held in Lebanon builds support for hostages

Four sisters who started a foundation in the name of their father, an American who was jailed and tortured in his native Lebanon for months before he died, are reaching out to help the families of other hostages. Amer Fakhoury was a New Hampshire restaurant owner. He made his first trip to Lebanon in 2019 in nearly 20 years to see family. He was accused of decades-old murder and torture charges that he and his family always denied. He was released in March 2020 and died of cancer in August at age 57. The daughters say the foundation’s goal is be a support network for people like their dad and amplify their voices.