Foreigners flock to Serbia for coronavirus jabs

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Thousands of vaccine-seekers from countries neighboring Serbia have flocked to Belgrade after Serbian authorities offered free coronavirus jabs for foreigners if they show up over the weekend. Long lines of Bosnians, Montenegrins and North Macedonians — often entire families — formed Saturday in front of the main vaccination center in the Serbian capital, with police keeping watch. Unlike Serbia which boasts of having an ample supply of vaccines, most of its Balkan neighbors have been struggling with shortages and have barely started any mass inoculation.