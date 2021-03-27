GOP lawmakers seek greater control over local elections

In addition to their nationwide efforts to restrict voting access, Republican lawmakers in some key states are seeking greater control over the local mechanics of elections, from voter registration to certifying results. It’s part of a broader GOP campaign to limit access to the ballot and challenge outcomes. The legislation includes partisan takeovers of election boards and threats to fine county election officials. Georgia has one of the more consequential bills, which was signed into law Thursday. Among other things, it would give state lawmakers greater authority to oversee how elections work.