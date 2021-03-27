Hoosman leads Northern Iowa over Western Illinois 34-20

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Tyler Hoosman ran for 82 yards and two touchdowns to lead Northern Iowa to a 34-20 victory over Western Illinois. Hoosman had a 6-yard scoring run midway through the third quarter, and his 29-yard touchdown run stretched the Panthers’ lead to 34-13 with 6:35 remaining. Connor Sampson was 40-of-58 passing for 355 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes and an interception for Western Illinois (0-5, 0-5). Sampson’s 58 attempts were the most by a Leatherneck since Paul Singer threw 60 passes against Western Kentucky on November 26, 1988.