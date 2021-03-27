Illinois boy, 2, dies in hospital after falling into river

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old northern Illinois boy has died days after being pulled from a river he fell into while walking along the waterway. Jayce A. Keller of Rockford died Wednesday at a Madison, Wisconsin, hospital two days after he fell into the Rock River in the Winnebago County village of Machesney Park. He was found after Monday’s fall in an inlet canal off of the river. The Rockford Register Star reports that the Dane County, Wisconsin, medical examiner’s office identified the boy and released his name. The medical examiner’s office says preliminary autopsy results are pending further study and investigation.