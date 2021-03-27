La Crescent Community Education holds 11th annual rummage sale

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - La Crescent Community Education held their 11th annual rummage sale at the high school on Saturday.

La Crescent-Hokah Community Education sponsors the rummage sale every year in March as a fundraiser for the junior class.

"We have a combination of antiques, vintage, direct sales, crafts and artists. It's a good group of a lot of people that come together and enjoy an early Spring crafts sale," said Bernie Windschitle, registration secretary for La Crescent Community Education.

The rummage sale offered a variety of different items for people of all ages to choose from when shopping including household items to facial products and everything in between.

"It's a good kick off for the Spring. People love to get out and do a really good rummage sale. It's also nice for the junior class because they make profit off the sale and then they are able to hold their proms and different events for their class," said Windschitle.

She encourages everyone that didn't come out this year to support them next year and help out the junior class.