LeBron James, Chadwick Boseman honored at NAACP Image Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James received the President’s Award for his public service achievements at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards that highlighted works by entertainers and writers of color. After James accepted the award Saturday night, he thanked the NAACP for recognizing his efforts beyond the basketball court. Michelle Obama presented Stacey Abrams with the first Social Justice Impact award. Abrams was honored for her political and voting rights efforts that helped make Georgia a swing state. The awards ceremony honoring entertainers and writers of color virtually aired live on BET. The late Chadwick Boseman won best actor in a motion picture for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”