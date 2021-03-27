Report: Barry Alvarez, UW Athletic Director expected to retire

MADISON (WKOW) -- According to a report by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Saturday, Barry Alvarez, the University of Wisconsin Athletic Director is expected to announce his retirement.

Alvarez has been the UW’s Athletic Director since 2006. But he started at UW in the 1990's establish Wisconsin football as the Big Ten powerhouse we know it to be.

Alvarez is 74 and is in his 32nd year at UW.

27 News reached out to Justin Doherty, UW's Senior Associate AD for External Communications, and Brian Lucas, Director of Football Brand Communications. Doherty said he doesn't have anything to share. And Lucas has not responded.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said it is unclear who would replace Alvarez, but Chris McIntosh, UW’s deputy athletic director, has been groomed to succeed Alvarez.